CHAMPAIGN — Both Champaign and Urbana police departments have been facing staffing shortages for some time, but both reported progress in work to end those shortages to the Champaign County Community Coalition on Wednesday.
Timothy Tyler, Champaign’s chief of police, gave the Coalition a preview of a new campaign aiming to put the department in front of a larger and more diverse audience with hopes of reaching people who may not have applied for positions otherwise.
“What we came up with in this campaign is to tell our story and show how important our relationship is within the department and most importantly to our community,” Tyler said.
The materials won’t be sent out to the public until next week, but Tyler shared a video praising the department’s resources and technology.
Technical issues left the Coalition on a cliffhanger when the video stopped playing, but Tyler apparently chose to accept that as a stopping place — “it always goes that way.”
The clip that did play featured, in part, an officer speaking about overcoming her fears about physical challenges and becoming successful in her field.
Chief Tyler echoed that idea to emphasize the point of the ad campaign.
“As a 30-year police officer, I can tell you: you can be physically strong, you can be the greatest shooter in the world, but the one thing you need to work with the Champaign Police Department is the right character,” Tyler said.
Joe Lamberson, assistant to the chief for community services, said the only thing he could share “without spoilers” is that the department will be announcing the full campaign in the coming days.
Urbana’s department is fighting the same battle with vacancies but seeing “the light at the end of the tunnel,” said interim Deputy Chief of Police Matt Bain.
New Chief Larry Boone is set to be sworn in on July 31, but the department still has three officers out for medical issues on top of existing shortages.
The good news: They have seven officers in training or at the police academy and four more set to go to the academy in September.
The new staff members aren’t the only ones training.
Bain also announced that the Urbana Police Department has completed the Active Bystander for Law Enforcement program at Georgetown University Law’s Center for Innovations in Community Safety which it was accepted to last September.
The program aims to prevent police mistakes and misconduct as well as improve officer wellbeing, and groups like the NAACP wrote recommendation letters for the department to be able to participate.