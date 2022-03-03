URBANA — The mother of a man fatally shot outside his Champaign apartment two years ago sobbed loudly in court Wednesday as she watched police video of the eyewitness to her son’s murder.
The state rested its case late Wednesday afternoon against D’Andre Miller, 35, charged with the first-degree murder of Gaylend Ryan Allen-Davis on Feb. 3, 2020.
About 2:50 a.m. that day, Mr. Allen-Davis, 33, was seated in a car in the parking lot of the Boulder Ridge apartment complex on Mariner Way in west Champaign with his friend, Sarah Manzella, 24, when he was shot.
Forensic pathologist Dr. Shiping Bao testified that one bullet entered his left side and traveled downward from front to back, hitting major organs before lodging in his back on the right side.
“The cause of death was a gunshot wound to the abdomen due to a shot by another person,” Bao testified.
On the witness stand Tuesday for almost three hours, Manzella identified Miller, her boyfriend of about three months, as the person who shot Mr. Allen-Davis, her friend for eight years.
She said Miller got out of his rented pickup, opened the driver’s door where Mr. Allen-Davis was seated, fired one shot and left. Manzella called 911.
Detective Art Miller laid the groundwork for the body-camera video from one of the first officers to talk to her, which showed a distraught, frantic, crying Manzella asking repeatedly if Mr. Allen-Davis was going to live, interspersed with concern over her son, who was inside her apartment with a friend of hers.
The officer asked her where the shooter was and what happened and she repeatedly said how scared she was but in fairly short order told the police that Miller was the shooter and that he had left in a red Dodge Ram pickup truck.
“D’Andre Miller came up and said (expletive) and shot him once. I have no idea,” she told the officer in answer to why Miller might have shot Mr. Allen-Davis.
Watching the video reduced Mr. Allen-Davis’ mother to tears. She and several family members have been watching the trial.
Manzella repeated that information to now-retired Detective Jim Bednarz in an interview at the police station that began about two hours after the shooting.
Bednarz described her as “emotional and crying” and slightly intoxicated but “very consistent” in her identification of Miller as the shooter and the truck he was in. Bednarz said she told him that Miller and Mr. Allen-Davis were friends who both sold drugs and frequently hung out together.
Bednarz said Manzella willingly gave police her cellphone to be forensically examined for messages.
Detective Art Miller testified that officers went to D’Andre Miller’s parents’ home in Champaign, but he was not there. He later learned that Miller had contacted the police department but said he would only talk to Officer Andre Davis, who Art Miller said was not available, so Art Miller called D’Andre Miller back.
“I told him I needed to speak to him. It was about a murder. He said he was three hours away and would be back that night (Feb. 3, 2020),” Art Miller testified.
When D’Andre Miller did not come to speak to police, the detective obtained a warrant for his arrest. But he was not found for eight months.
On the night of Feb. 3, police found the red Dodge Ram pickup at a motel in north Champaign. They took it to the police station and processed it, finding documents in the truck that had D’Andre Miller’s name on them and a .22-caliber round, the same caliber as the bullet taken from Mr. Allen-Davis. A single .22-caliber casing was found outside the victim’s car. Police never found a weapon.
The piece of body-camera video and a string of text messages sent from Miller’s phone to Manzella’s around the time of the shooting were among the last pieces of evidence introduced by prosecutors Kristin Alferink and Chris McCallum. They put on evidence from 14 witnesses.
Defense attorney Jamie Propps was expected to call witnesses today. Judge Randy Rosenbaum is presiding over the trial.