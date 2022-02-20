CHAMPAIGN — A shooting that police said appears to have stemmed from a fight left a man shot in the leg early Sunday near downtown Champaign.
Police said in a release that officers were called at 1:47 a.m. to the 200 block of West Clark Street for a report of a battery, followed by shots fired. Upon arrival, they learned there had been a fight that left a 41-year-old man injured and "discovered evidence of gunfire."
Shortly thereafter, police learned that a 27-year-old man had arrived at a local hospital by personal transport with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
"The preliminary investigation indicates a physical altercation occurred and may have escalated into the incident of shots fired," police said Sunday.
Champaign police ask that anyone with information — or any resident or business in the area with exterior surveillance camera systems — contact them at 217-351-4545.
Those wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.
Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.