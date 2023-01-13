URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly shot his own friend, who then shot back at him, has been charged with murder and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
Zaire M. Herman, 20, who listed an address in the 1200 block of Garden Hills Drive, was arraigned Friday for the Jan. 5 killing of Jalen Williams, 20, of Champaign and is being held in lieu of $1.5 million bond.
According to Champaign police, Herman was arrested Wednesday night at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana after he appeared there seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his hand that he told hospital workers he had received a week before.
Champaign police reports said a witness to the Jan. 5 shooting in the 1200 block of Garden Hills Drive reported two young men were walking together talking loudly. After they passed the witness, the witness heard several gunshots and believed that the two men were shooting at each other.
The witness saw one of the men run behind a house in that block.
Police also obtained home surveillance video that shows two men, identified as Herman and Mr. Williams, walking together.
Herman stopped, while Mr. Williams continued to walk ahead of him. The video shows Herman allegedly firing multiple shots at Mr. Williams, who fell to the ground. He died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.
Herman continued walking past his wounded friend, who then fired multiple shots at Herman, whose home is just a few doors away from where the shooting happened.
After the shooting was over, witnesses saw a man come back to where Mr. Williams was and pick up something that was near him. Police believe it was a gun.
Police found several 9 mm casings that apparently came from two different guns.
Police also obtained Mr. Williams’ phone and found messages between him and Herman discussing where they intended to meet. The last message prior to police being called to the 5:33 p.m. shooting was at 5:16 p.m., when Herman told Mr. Williams he was on Bradley Avenue and Mr. Williams replied that he was close by.
A court-authorized search of Herman’s home found multiple apparent blood spots in several locations.
Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds asked for the high bond for Herman, noting for Judge Brett Olmstead that Herman is currently on parole for aggravated battery to a peace officer.
In 2020, he was sentenced to four years in prison for kicking one officer and biting another at the Juvenile Detention Center in April of that year while he was being held for a car burglary. The burglary was dismissed when he pleaded guilty to the aggravated battery.
Reynolds said he had other juvenile adjudications for obstructing identification, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and attempted burglary.
Assistant Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones said Herman has an 11th-grade education, lives with his grandfather and had a job at a local manufacturing company for two weeks.
He will have to come up with $150,000 in cash to be released. Olmstead set his next court date for Feb. 28.
If convicted, he faces 45 to 85 years in prison.