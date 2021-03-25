GIBSON CITY — A Gibson City woman, known for her lengthy service as a crossing guard in that city, apparently fell before she was run over by a vehicle and died in a store parking lot last week.
Carol A. Leisure, 77, was pronounced dead at 3 p.m. March 18 in the emergency department at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where she had been taken by ambulance. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said earlier this week that preliminary autopsy results conducted Saturday indicate Ms. Leisure died from blunt-force trauma.
Gibson City Police Chief Adam Rosendahl said there were no witnesses to the accident and no camera footage of the scene. Police have pieced together what appears to have happened.
He said Ms. Leisure went into the Dollar General store, then went home, where she realized she had forgotten some items. She returned to the store and had gotten out of her car when she fell behind it.
Rosendahl said there is no evidence that makes it appear her fall was due to a medical episode.
She was struck by a vehicle driven by Carla Moxley of Gibson City. Moxley had been parked beside Ms. Leisure. No tickets were issued to Moxley, and no charges will be pursued, Rosendahl said.
“We believe Ms. Leisure was parked just to the west of where Ms. Moxley’s vehicle was,” Rosendahl said. “It was a heavy downpour.
“We believe she exited, walked around to the back (of the vehicle) and at some point fell. She was lying on the ground, and Ms. Moxley backed out and proceeded to go forward and didn’t see anything in front of her.”
Rosendahl said Moxley thought she had struck a pothole with one of her front tires and continued to drive. When one of her rear tires struck Ms. Leisure, Moxley stopped, got out and found Ms. Leisure. The accident occurred at 1:50 p.m.
Rosendahl said police did not release Ms. Leisure’s name until later because the investigation was not complete.
Ms. Leisure was a crossing guard at the corner of Sangamon Avenue and 15th Street for more than 30 years.
“I was born and raised here,” Rosendahl said. “I’ve known her my entire life.”