CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating the beating death of a 56-year-old homeless man late Wednesday night.
Champaign County coroner Duane Northrup identified the victim as Todd Ledbetter.
According the police, Mr. Ledbetter was sleeping near West Side Park when he was allegedly robbed and physically assaulted. Witnesses described the suspects as three Black males.
Police were called at approximately 11:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 100 block of North State Street. The victim was found near a bench on the east side of State Street where he was known to sleep.
Officers treated the victim until he was transported to a local hospital. Resuscitation efforts at the hospital were unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced dead, police said.
An autopsy has been scheduled for today.
Police are asking residents or businesses in the area with exterior surveillance camera systems to contact the department.
Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.