CHAMPAIGN — Police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month in the parking lot of a west Champaign business.
Lt. Nate Rath said Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Jerry Exum, 30, on charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. Bond was set at $500,000.
Rath said at 11:43 p.m. Oct. 5, police received a report of a shooting in the parking lot of the private business in the 1900 block of West Bradley Avenue. When they arrived, they discovered a 25-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
A short time later, a 32-year-old man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound that was described as life-threatening.
Rath said today that both victims are expected to survive.
Anyone with information on the crime or Exum's whereabouts is asked to contact Champaign police at 217-351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.