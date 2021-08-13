CHAMPAIGN — Police are looking for a Champaign man they think is responsible for a shooting Thursday near Champaign Central High School that left one man injured.
A release from Champaign police said the shooting happened just after 9 a.m. at the intersection of West University Avenue and New Street. The victim, a 35-year-old man, was driving south on New and had stopped at the intersection with University.
Another vehicle approached from the north, stopped, and a person inside fired several rounds into the victim’s vehicle.
Police found eight bullet casings in the road.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Brandon Partlow, 31, whose last known address was in the 3700 block of Summer Sage Court, Champaign. He has been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony. Judge Jason Bohm set bond for Partlow at $2 million.
The man shot remains hospitalized in stable condition.
Anyone with information about the shooting or Partlow’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 217-351-4545. Those who want to remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward should contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.