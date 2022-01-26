CHAMPAIGN — Gifford police and Champaign County sheriff’s deputies are investigating break-ins earlier this month at businesses in Gifford and Ogden.
They preceded a string of burglaries Tuesday morning at three St. Joseph businesses.
Champaign County Sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said the sheriff’s office “is aware there have been other burglaries in small communities and (are) taking that into consideration while conducting (the St. Joseph) investigation.”
In Gifford, police Chief Sean Weary said the Studio 308 hair salon, 308 S. Main St., was broken into Jan. 18.
He said a cash box “was found outside of the building with the cash removed. There was a check someone had written that was on the ground.”
Weary said it’s not known how the thief entered the building. He said there is video of the thief in the building.
In Ogden, Mean Mugz Bar & Grill, 121 E. Ave., was entered Jan. 13.
Apperson said the burglar was seen entering the business at 2:04 a.m. by breaking a glass pane on the locked front door. Cash was taken from the register.
No value of the damage was listed. A Facebook post indicated the business was closed for a couple of days to repair the damage.
Apperson said sheriff’s deputies continue to investigate the break-ins at Country Chics, Salon 192 and Geschenk Coffee, Cafe & Gifts in St. Joseph.
An undisclosed amount of money was stolen from at least one of the businesses. The burglar was also caught on camera at Country Chics.