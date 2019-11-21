CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are looking into allegations that a student at a parochial high school in that city may have been sexually abused by fellow students.
Deputy Chief Dave Shaffer said Thursday that a detective has been assigned to look into allegations of “a sexual assault or abuse” involving a student at The High School of St. Thomas More, 3901 N. Mattis Ave., C.
“It’s in progress,” he said. “The complaint is centered around male students.”
Because the allegations involve juveniles, Shaffer said he could not release many details. As of Thursday, no reports had been forwarded to the state’s attorney’s office for review.
He confirmed that what police are investigating is behavior that allegedly occurred late last week at the school and was reported to police Tuesday by school officials.
There have been no arrests, Shaffer said.
Principal Sr. Bridget Martin sent an email Wednesday to parents of the about 260 students at the Catholic high school. She did not return calls or emails sent by The News-Gazette.
In her email to parents, she said a “situation” occurred that prompted a criminal investigation and therefore she couldn’t share details with the parents.
Martin told parents she had spoken to everyone involved and had “dealt with the situation on the school level.”
“The events that have occurred do not reflect our school values nor our commitment to providing a safe learning environment” she wrote. “Neither I nor our administration will tolerate these actions, and so we want you to know that we are committed to keeping our students safe.”