CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are looking for a man who robbed a gas station early Tuesday in that city.
A release from Champaign police said just after 3 a.m., a man went in the Circle K, 1503 N. Neil St., and looked at merchandise before making a small purchase.
He then pointed a black pistol at the clerk and demanded money from the register. After getting an undisclosed amount, he ran away to the north.
The robber was described as black, in his 30s, about 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with light green sleeves, a white horizontal striped shirt underneath, black pants and brown boots.
Police ask anyone with information about the holdup to call them at 217-351-4545.
Those wishing to remain anonymous may submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.