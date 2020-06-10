DANVILLE — Police are investigating a holdup Tuesday night at a fast-food restaurant in which an employee was forced at gunpoint to hand over money.
Cmdr. Josh Webb said the robbery happened at 9:18 p.m. at Burger King, 18 E. Newell Road.
Several employees told police the robber entered while holding a handgun, Webb said. He forced the employee to open the safe, took an undisclosed amount of money, then ran away to the east.
Police described him as about 6 feet tall, wearing a black jacket and red mask covering part of his face. No one was physically hurt during the holdup.
Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.