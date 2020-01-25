GIFFORD — Police are investigating burglaries to five businesses several days ago in Gifford.
Police Chief Sean Weary said someone forced entry into the buildings Tuesday night or Wednesday morning and took about $250. Equipment and other items were not touched.
Entered were The Homestead tavern, A Crafty Farm Shop, Jessie Starkey Photography, Stutsman Ag and the weighing office of the Premier Cooperative grain elevator.
Weary said in some of the break-ins, a window latch was forced open. In another, a door was jimmied, and in another, the front door was forced open and damaged.
Weary did not have a damage estimate and said police are still investigating.
All the businesses are located within a three-block area on South Main Street.