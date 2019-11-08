DANVILLE — A 37-year-old man was shot in the leg Friday afternoon in Danville, according to the Danville Police Department.
Officers responded to a report of gunfire shortly after 3 p.m. near North Hazel and Penn streets, Cmdr. Doug Miller said.
They man who was shot was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Miller said, and was listed in stable condition.
The shooting remains under investigation, said Danville police, who are urging anyone with information about it to contact them at 217-431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477 or vccrimestoppers.org.