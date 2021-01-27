HAMMOND — The man found dead in Hammond Tuesday morning has been identified as 64-year-old Michael Brown.
Illinois State Police and the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office are investigating his death as a possible homicide.
At 3:01 a.m. Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call from a residence in the village of Hammond in reference to a male at a residence with a gunshot wound.
The sheriff’s office, Monticello police, Hammond Fire Protection District, Lovington ambulance and Piatt County Coroner’s Office all responded to the scene, where Mr. Brown was pronounced dead.
Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 2017 Ford F150 bearing Illinois registration 101 DN – B Truck plate, a vehicle which was reported stolen from the area. Anyone with information on the vehicle’s location is asked to contact 911, but urged to not approach the vehicle.
Piatt County Coroner Troy Dunn said an official cause of death has not been determined.