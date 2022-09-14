URBANA — Police are investigating a shooting late Tuesday night in east Urbana that left multiple bullets in a nearby home. No one was reported injured.
A news release said about 11:50 p.m., officers were called to the area of East Main Street and Smith Road, near the northern end of Weaver Park, for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they found no one injured but located three bullet casings in the road.
The next morning, a nearby resident reported that they had found multiple bullet holes in their home. Officers located another six casings, all the same caliber as those recovered the night before.
The release said witnesses told police that just after the shooting, a dark SUV was seen speeding through the area and ignoring stop signs.
The motive for the shooting is not yet known and the investigation continues. No arrests have been made.
Urbana police ask anyone with additional information or video footage of the incident to contact them at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for the information to be shared privately. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any homicide, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in a felony involving a firearm, and up to $1,000 for tips leading to an arrest in any other crime.