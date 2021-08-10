RANTOUL — Police in Rantoul are investigating the death of a Buckley man killed during reported home invasion Monday night in that village.
Rantoul Deputy Police Chief Justin Bouse said Blake L. Williams, 32, of Buckley was shot in the chest in a home in the 1300 block of Abram Drive occupied by Antonio Davis, 51, and his children. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mr. Williams "arrived and Davis reports a struggle with Blake getting inside the back door of the home," Bouse said. "At some point, a shotgun is introduced into the fight and it goes off and strikes Blake in the upper left chest. We are still trying to determine where the gun came from.”
Bouse said no one else in the home was hurt. Davis was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon because of a prior conviction. His children were taken to a relative’s home.
Bouse said Davis is answering questions from police, who are trying to determine why Mr. Williams, whom Davis described as an acquaintance, showed up around 8:20 p.m.
Someone in the house answered the door, Bouse said.
Although an arrest has been made, police ask that anyone with information call them at 217-892-2103. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.