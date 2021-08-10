Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.