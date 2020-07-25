CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police say they’re aware of an incident Saturday afternoon in which a red truck appears to make contact with a protester and runs over a bike outside a downtown business, according to a video being shared on social media.
A group of protesters had set up in front of Rogue Barber Co. on Saturday in the area of Washington and Neil streets. Police Sgt. Ben Newell said officers were told by the owner of a nearby business that protesters were not allowing traffic to pass or the driver of a red truck to leave.
“We have not been contacted by a victim,” Newell said. “We spoke with people directly involved, and they gave us limited information. We did not have information to pursue the truck.”
Newell said police got information that a woman got in the bed of a truck as it drove through that area and got out further north on Neil at Bradley Avenue.
He said police received no reports of anyone being injured.
“We did not have any complaints asking for a police report,” Newell said. “There was limited information provided.”
Rogue Barber Co. and its owner, Michael Long, have been the subject of online criticism in recent days over the shop’s changing policies. On July 17, the business announced in a since-deleted post on its Facebook page that it was now a “private membership traditional barbershop (not unisex) not open to the general public” and would require prospective members to fill out an application.