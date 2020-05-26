URBANA - Urbana police are looking for the man who fired multiple shots in east Urbana early Saturday evening.
Lt. Dave Smysor said no one was reported hurt but at least three homes were hit by gunfire about a block north of the 1700 block of Cottage Grove Avenue, where the shooting occurred at 5:40 p.m.
“It happened in the same block where a bunch of people we know to be involved in shootings are. It’s hard for me to believe it’s circumstance, but the people who were there when we showed up didn’t know anything,” said Smysor.
“That stretch on Cottage Grove between Florida and Colorado, the 1700 and 1800 blocks, has been very active lately,” he added.
Officers learned that the shooter was a black man under the age of 30. He was standing next to a dark-colored sport utility vehicle, shooting to the north. He then got in the SUV and took off north on Cottage Grove then east on Florida, followed closely by a gold-colored sedan.
People were inside two of the three houses hit by gunfire, Smysor said.
Police found 18 shell casings and one live round of ammunition in the road.
Urbana police ask that anyone who might have video of that area from that time to contact them at 217-384-2320.
Callers can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, submitting an online tip to the Crime Stoppers web site or using the P3 Tips app.