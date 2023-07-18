CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating a robbery Tuesday afternoon at a west Champaign credit union.
According to a release, officers were dispatched at 2:48 p.m. to the Champaign County Schools Employees' Credit Union, 1203 S. Mattis Ave., C, for a report of a robbery. They were told that a man had entered the facility, displayed a handgun and demanded money, then fled with an undisclosed amount. There were no injuries.
The suspect was described as a Black man in his late 20s or early 30s with a medium build wearing a black face mask, gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, white gloves and dark-colored sneakers.
No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing. Officers continue to canvass the surrounding area for witnesses and video footage. Any neighbors with exterior camera systems and anyone else with information on this crime is encouraged to notify police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.