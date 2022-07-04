CHAMPAIGN — Police are seeking suspects in a shooting late Monday on Green Street in Campustown that prompted an Illini Alert to be issued.
According to a release from Champaign police spokesman Joe Lamberson, shortly before 10 p.m., officers were sent to the intersection of Green and Locust streets for a report of shots fired. They found no victims or suspects, but discovered that at least one nearby business had been hit by gunfire.
Initial investigation revealed that multiple shots were fired in a parking lot in the 0-50 block of East Green. The lot is in front of a strip mall and near several apartment complexes. Witnesses reported that multiple people were involved in the incident and then left the area. Officers found several bullet casings in the parking lot along with other evidence, and continue to process the scene. University of Illinois police assisted Champaign officers in securing the area and rerouting traffic.
Because of the damage to a business and the proximity to the Champaign County Freedom Celebration, where fireworks had just ended, police issued an Illini Alert to campus.
Officers are still conducting a canvass of the area and are asking any residents or businesses nearby with surveillance cameras to share their footage with police, as it may be of assistance.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Champaign police at 214-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any homicide case, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in a felony crime involving a firearm, and up to $1,000 for tips leading to an arrest in any other crime.