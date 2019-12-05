CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are looking for the person or people responsible for shooting a man Thursday evening in west Champaign.
Police were sent about 5:25 p.m. to an apartment in the 200 block of Kenwood Road, where preliminary reports are that a 30-year-old man was shot but able to speak to first responders.
The neighborhood is the same general area where shots were fired Monday.
Police urge anyone with information to call them at 217-351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.
This is a developing story; more information will be shared as police make it available.