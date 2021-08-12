CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating a shooting near Champaign Central High School on Thursday morning that left one person injured.
Just after 9 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of West University Avenue and South New Street, just west of the high school, for a report of shots fired.
They learned that a 35-year-old man was in a vehicle when another pulled up alongside and shots were fired into his, hitting him several times. He was listed in serious but stable condition at an area hospital.
Police shut down some streets in the area while they collected evidence, but all have been reopened.
Police would like to get exterior surveillance video from any home or business in the area that could help identify the suspects. A vehicle was seen leaving quickly, but it’s unknown at this time if the shot or shots came from it.
Anyone with information is asked to call them at 217-351-4545. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 3737tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.
The incident brings to 163 the number of confirmed shots-fired reports in Champaign this year.