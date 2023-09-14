URBANA — Police in Champaign and Urbana are looking for two groups of people who were shooting at each other Thursday afternoon in northwest Urbana, across the street from Booker T. Washington STEM Academy in Champaign.
Urbana police Lt. Michael Cervantes said several people called 911 around 2:50 p.m. to report hearing several shots fired in the 1400 block of Eads Street.
“When we got there, we found two groups shooting at one another," he said. "They started in the 1400 block of Eads and one of the groups ran west of Wright Street onto Grove Street into Champaign."
Police have found bullet shell casings but so far have not found anyone injured or any property damage. Despite a quick response by both police departments, no arrests have been made.
Cervantes said there was no indication that the shooters were targeting the Champaign elementary school.
“They were shooting at one another. No one was hit,” he said. “The scene is safe.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.