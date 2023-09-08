URBANA — Police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon outside a church where a funeral was taking place that involved bullets entering a nearby house. No one was injured.
According to a press release, officers were called at 12:16 p.m. to the 1400 block of Dublin Street for a report of shots fired. Investigation revealed that an argument that had started during the funeral had spilled out onto the sidewalk in front the church. Police said one of the people involved in the dispute produced a handgun and fired multiple shots at another person who was running away. None of the bullets hit that person, but multiple bullet holes were found in a nearby home. No one was was injured.
The suspect had fled by the time police arrived, and no arrests have yet been made. Police ask that anyone with additional information or video footage of the incident contact them at 217-384-2320; arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any homicide case, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in a felony crime involving a firearm, and up to $1,000 for tips leading to the arrest in any other crime.