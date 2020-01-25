CHAMPAIGN — Police are trying to figure out who fired shots Saturday night outside Market Place Mall, hitting several vehicles.
Preliminary information is that shots were fired about 8:20 p.m. outside the mall at 2000 N. Neil St. near the food court entrance. Officers were dispatched at 8:22 p.m. No one is believed to have been hurt.
Patrons and employees were kept inside the mall until police could collect statements and escort them out.
Police are collecting evidence, including surveillance video from nearby businesses, and talking to witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Champaign police at 217-351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.