CHAMPAIGN — An 18-year-old male suffered several wounds in an early-morning shooting Friday in Champaign.
Police were sent to the 900 block of Francis Drive about 2:45 a.m. and found the 18-year-old with what police described as non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his left leg. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
The preliminary investigation shows that an unknown person approached him in the parking lot of a residential complex and began firing.
It’s unknown in which direction the shooter fled. Police recovered 13 bullet casings.
Police ask anyone with exterior surveillance video to share it with them to help in the investigation.
Anyone with information or video is asked to call the police department at 217-351-4545. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.