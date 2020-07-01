CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening in north Champaign that sent a 17-year-old to the hospital.
According to a release, at 7:31 p.m., officers were called to the area of Fourth Street and Bradley Avenue for a report of a shooting. Soon after, they were informed that a 17-year-old male had arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper body.
They then found a scene consistent with a shooting about a half-mile away at the intersection of Eureka and Walnut streets, near Beardsley Park.
The release said preliminary investigation shows the victim was driving a vehicle near Beardsley Park when he was shot at and hit by gunfire from the occupants of a small red SUV. The victim then drove to the area of Fourth and Bradley, where the suspects fired more shots at him before fleeing.
The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have yet been made.
Police are asking anyone with any information, especially residents or businesses in the area with surveillance footage, to contact them at 217-351-4545. Those wishing to remain anonymous should contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.