RANTOUL — Rantoul police are trying to investigate a Monday night shooting on the south side of the village that injured three males, but none of them chose to cooperate.
Sgt. Jim Schmidt said officers were called at 7:55 p.m. to the 1500 block of South Pointe Drive, where they found three males with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
“They had been targeted by a vehicle driving through the area that fired multiple rounds toward them,” he said.
One of the victims, an 18-year-old, was shot in the lower leg; a second 18-year-old was shot in the left forearm; and a 19-year-old was shot in the upper left arm.
Schmidt said all three are from Rantoul.
“We got their names. Other than that, they didn’t want to cooperate or provide any additional information concerning said incident,” he said.
He was not certain if the victims even required or sought medical treatment.
Police are looking for a small passenger car that was seen leaving the area.
Rantoul has had about 24 confirmed reports of shots fired in 2021.
Anyone with video surveillance or information is asked to call Rantoul police at 217-892-2103. Those who want to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.