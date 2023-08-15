CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police continue to look for the person or people who fired a shot through the window of an elementary school last week.
Deputy Chief Kevin Olmstead said employees at Booker T. Washington STEM Academy, 606 E. Grove St., discovered a broken window in the administrative office about 8:45 a.m. Aug. 8.
Olmstead said officers found metal fragments on the floor that appeared to be bullet fragments.
They reviewed security video but found nothing to shed any light on how the window was broken.
School staff were at the building much of the day preparing for the upcoming school year, and no one recalled seeing or hearing anything unusual.
The window is believed to have been broken the night before or in the early-morning hours, though police had no reports of shots fired in that area in the days leading up to the discovery.
They have nothing to suggest that the broken window was an intentional or targeted act against a school or any specific person there, Olmstead said.
Anyone with information or surveillance video from around that time should contact Champaign police at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.