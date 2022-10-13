CHAMPAIGN — The numbers of Champaign County gun violence incidents in 2022 continue to pale in comparison to the grim totals of last year.
According to local police departments, the number of confirmed shootings in the county is down more than 50 percent compared to this time last year.
Police shared updated facts and figures at the monthly Champaign County Community Coalition meeting on Wednesday.
Urbana Interim Deputy Chief Matt Bain reported his department has responded to five confirmed shootings in the last 30 days. So far in Urbana: 42 shootings in 2022 compared to 90 by this time in 2021.
“That’s a huge, huge improvement,” Bain said. Urbana police expect to launch a camera registration program next month, similar to Champaign’s, where citizens can register their surveillance cameras with the police department in case a crime occurs outside their homes.
Champaign police have confirmed 104 shooting incidents this year, down 51 percent compared to this time last year, Chief Tim Tyler said. There were 259 confirmed shootings in Champaign last year, and 189 in 2020.
His department expects to hire 22 police officers by year’s end, but Tyler said he “can take about 20 more, and use about seven more civilian jobs.”
Tyler credited the gun violence reduction to community involvement — “we can’t do it alone,” he said — along with cross-department communication.
“The team here text each other all day, every day; we use each other’s resources,” Tyler said, gesturing to the other local police leaders. “We share information and our detectives work together.”
Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman had four new shootings to report from the last month, though all resulted in property damage and no injuries. So far, the sheriff’s office has confirmed 12 shootings, also about half the total from this time last year.
The University of Illinois Police Department’s transition into leading coverage of the Campustown area went “really seamless” since it began on Oct. 1, Chief Alice Cary said.
This weekend is a busy one for UI officers, with homecoming celebrations, a football game and a concert all lined up.
“Calls to service are up,” she said. “Our officers are doing a good job being present and proactive and trying to help our partners out.”
In other news
Executive Director of Engagement & Social-Emotional Learning James Harden gave a lively presentation on the dangers of chronic student absenteeism and the ways his Champaign Unit 4 School District is trying to fight against it.
The district’s new slogan, spread through TikTok, newsletters and other means: “Every Student, Every Day, No Exceptions.”
If a student misses two days of school per month, the odds of them graduating high school on time decrease by 20 percent, Harden said. According to Harden, about 22 percent of Illinois students are chronically absent.
“Though the school has reach, we know you all have reach as well,” Harden told the coalition audience. “When parents or families come to you with different needs, if you could just please, please, pretty please mention the importance of daily student attendance in school, we so need this.”
Ann Prisland of the League of Women Voters communicated the gravity of the upcoming midterm elections. In light of Illinois redistricting, major state and county offices from governor to county board seats are back on the ballot. Early voting and voter registration are available at the Brookens Center.
A new initiative of the League is its cohort of student ambassadors, who helped register more than 200 high school students to vote in this year’s election. Twelve student ambassadors in Champaign Central, Urbana, Uni High and Unity helped the drive.
“We were able to get a pretty large group of seniors registered to vote, and even gave them information on what to do after they go to college,” said Uni High student ambassador Safa Shakir.