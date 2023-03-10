CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police say two crimes committed earlier this week appear to be related to TikTok videos showing viewers how to steal certain kinds of cars.
The videos target Kia vehicles made between 2011 and 2021, and Hyundais manufactured between 2013 and 2021, and show viewers how to bypass the ignition systems to start them.
On Wednesday morning, police received a report of a stolen 2019 Hyundai Sonata, which was found Thursday night in the 800 block of Bloomington Road.
Champaign police arrested three males and one female, all juveniles, who were in the vehicle and took them to the Juvenile Detention Center. Inspecting the recovered car, they found damage consistent with the advice given on the TikTok app regarding how to steal the car.
Police also received a report on Wednesday of a 2016 Hyundai Elantra that had been damaged in a way suggesting that someone was trying to steal it.
While manufacturers try to fix the ignition system vulnerability, police advise owners to park them in a garage if possible, use a steering wheel lock, or at least remove valuables from them if they have to be parked outdoors.
Police also urge parents to talk to their children about experimenting with destructive social media trends they might see.
“This is not some teenage prank," said Chief Timothy Tyler. "It is a felony act that affects real people in our community. Individuals who engage in this behavior could injure themselves or others, and could permanently damage their futures with a criminal record that will follow them for years to come."
Champaign residents who have had their cars damaged or stolen should call the department at 217-351-4545. To report a theft in progress, call 911 immediately.