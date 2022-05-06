MINONK — Illinois State Police continue to look for a Hoopeston man who is considered a danger to himself and others.
Javier Aguirre, 47, escaped from a hospital transport van about 11:20 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 39 in Minonk in Woodford County.
Police used dogs and airplanes to search for him to no avail.
Police have assigned extra uniformed police in that area where he was last seen. Anyone who might spot him is asked to call state police Zone 4 at 309-693-5015.
Under no circumstances should he be approached, police said.