URBANA — Local authorities are looking for a man who allegedly damaged property and fled from police over the course of at least two hours Wednesday.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said a sheriff’s deputy was initially called to the Champaign County Fairgrounds parking area by a Carle security officer about 3 p.m. Wednesday because there was man sleeping in a car.
Carle employees use parking lots at the fairgrounds on North Coler Avenue in Urbana.
The security guard requested that the man, identified as Donavan Lee-Newman, 27, be issued a no-trespassing order and asked to leave, which is what the deputy did, Apperson said.
Apperson said Lee-Newman is apparently homeless and that deputies have had previous encounters with him that suggest he might be mentally ill.
As Lee-Newman was leaving the parking area, the deputy was following at a distance, heard a noise and realized that Lee-Newman had allegedly damaged two cars that were parked there.
Apperson, who was still waiting for reports to be completed on a number of related incidents, said area police then began looking for the car he was driving.
Apperson said authorities received information that Lee-Newman allegedly threw a brick at a window at the Champaign Police Department — he wasn’t sure if a building or a vehicle was the apparent target — and allegedly damaged squad cars at the University of Illinois Police Department and vehicles in an employee parking lot just east of the Champaign County Courthouse.
UI police Assistant Chief Joe McCullough said about 3:45 p.m., an employee in the parking lot heard a crash and saw a man standing near a car on the street just north of the lot throwing pieces of asphalt at squad cars.
"Once he saw the employee, he threw the last chunk of asphalt on the sidewalk, got in the car and drove off," McCullough said.
One squad-car window was hit and damaged. Three other squad cars were also damaged but McCullough said none of it was bad enough to put them out of service.
Apperson said around 4:20 p.m., several police officers were keeping an eye on Lee-Newman but not chasing him as he sped through city streets on the north side of Champaign and Urbana. Apperson said at one point, an officer got him to stop on Lincoln Avenue.
“He stopped and talked but would not comply with commands," he said. "He took off on Interstate 74, traveled to St. Joseph, where we made contact with him for about 15 minutes, trying to talk him out of the car and get officers in a position to arrest him. He took off again and we have not found him."
Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said because of Lee-Newman's potential mental-health issues and his agitation, apparently directed at police, it was decided not to pursue him to avoid further escalating the situation. He said deputies would try to find him at a different time.