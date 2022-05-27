CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are now looking for a man who had been in a southwest Champaign house prior to it catching fire early Thursday morning.
Fire officials do not believe that he died in the blaze that destroyed the house in the 4300 block of Stonebridge Court in the Ironwood subdivision.
“Our search did not reveal the location of the second male occupant believed to be at the home prior to the fire,” fire department spokesman Randy Smith said Friday.
“We are treating it as a missing-persons report,” said Champaign police Lt. Ben Newell, who has assigned the case to one of his detectives who specializes in fire investigations.
“It’s unknown whether or not it was intentional,” Newell said of the blaze first reported by neighbors shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday.
The house is owned by Ramiro Aguas, co-founder of the La Bamba restaurant chain, but Newell said Aguas was not staying there before the fire.
Two men were. Police reached one of them but haven’t found the other.
“We are looking for Jose Javier Andrade, 50, reaching out to family to see if anyone has heard from him,” said police spokesman Joe Lamberson, adding that no one has reported him missing.
Firefighters saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the back of the spacious two-story house when they pulled up. They fought the fire defensively from the outside and took steps to protect other houses in the neighborhood from the intense heat.
Firefighters spent at least 18 hours Thursday at the house, first getting the fire out, then dousing hot spots, then combing through the rubble in hopes of finding a cause.
Smith said the destruction was so thorough that they may never be able to determine where or how the fire started.
What was left of the burned house was carefully dismantled by a professional demolition crew as firefighters looked for Andrade. That demolition went on until about 8 p.m. Thursday, Smith said, until fire officials felt certain there was no one inside.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Andrade or the house fire is encouraged to call Champaign police at 217-351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of Champaign County at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.