CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding the people responsible for burglary to a computer repair store in Campustown that happened the same day that looters damaged stores at Market Place Mall and stole merchandise from a number of businesses in Champaign.
About 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, eight people were identified as damaging the FYXIT store, 202 E. Green St., by breaking windows then stealing laptop computers, a gaming console and electronic accessories.
Four of the burglars left in a dark SUV, possibly a black Ford Explorer or Expedition. The clothing descriptions and heights and weights listed are approximate.
Suspect 1: Black male, mid-to-late teens, 6 feet tall, 160 pounds. He was wearing a black Metallica Damage Inc. Tour hooded sweatshirt and a black stocking cap under the hood. He was also wearing a white surgical mask, black pants, black shoes, and carrying a light purple Jan Sport backpack.
Suspect 2: Black female, mid-to-late teens, 5-foot-6, 110 pounds, wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black pants with a white logo on the left thigh, and black shoes. She was wearing a blue or purple face mask and purple latex or nitrile gloves and had her hair pulled up in a hairband.
Suspect 3: Male, 6-foot-2, 170 pounds, wearing a black zip-up hooded jacket with a white logo on the left breast, with the hood up and a red face mask. He also wore a hat underneath the hood that had a bill in the front. He was wearing light-colored jeans and light-colored high-top sneakers.
Suspect 4: Black male, mid-to-late teens, 5-foot-10, 160 pounds. He wore a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt with white drawstrings, and a white shirt under the sweatshirt. He wore a knit hat under the hood and had black rectangular framed glasses. He also wore light-colored jeans, white socks, and black slides.
Suspect 5: Black male in his late teens, 5-foot-8, 140 pounds, with a thin mustache, goatee, and an earring in his right ear. His hair appeared to be in short braids under his hat. He had on black framed glasses. He wore a white long sleeve zip-up jacket with horizontal blue, yellow, and red stripes. He was wearing black shorts with a white logo on the right thigh. He also wore a navy-blue bucket hat with an orange “I” logo and had on grey low top shoes with black ankle socks.
Suspect 6: Black male in his mid-to-late teens, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, red or orange shoes, a blue surgical mask across his face, and carried a black backpack.
Suspect 7: Black male in his twenties, 5-foot-8, 150 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, a black mask with a white graphic across the mouth, black pants, and brown boots.
Suspect 8: Black male in his twenties, 5-foot-8, 160 pounds, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, white athletic shoes and a white rigid construction style dust mask.
If you have any information about this crime, contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com or via the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Tipsters are always 100 percent completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service.
Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid on tips that lead to an arrest.