CHAMPAIGN — An early-morning shooting Friday in north Champaign has left a Champaign man gravely injured.
Champaign police said during an impromptu gathering about 12:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Dennison Drive just east of Prospect Avenue, a group of people began arguing. The argument escalated and shots were fired.
The 36-year-old man was hit multiple times in the torso and legs. The people involved — police did not say how many might have been present — fled, leaving police officers and firefighters to tend to him until an ambulance could get him to the hospital. He was listed in serious but stable condition.
Police continue to comb the area looking for witnesses or any person or business in that area who might have surveillance video that could help them.
Champaign police ask that anyone who has additional information please call 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.
There have been more than 120 incidents of shots fired in Champaign and at least 50 people injured by gunfire in 2022.