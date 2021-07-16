RANTOUL — Police are looking for the person or people who shot a teenager in the village Friday morning.
Rantoul police Sgt. Jim Schmidt said officers were sent to the 1000 block of St. Andrews Circle about 11:20 a.m. for shots fired.
As they headed to the area, a vehicle arrived at the police station with a 16-year-old boy inside who had been hit by gunfire while sitting in the back seat.
Police said his injuries were not considered serious but he was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Police found that the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Golf Course Road, where they found shell casings. Witnesses reported seeing a silver-colored SUV leaving the area immediately after the shooting. That vehicle had not been found by late afternoon.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police department at 217-892-2103. Those wanting to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.
There have been about two dozen reports of shots fired in Rantoul this year.