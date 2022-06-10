SULLIVAN — Investigators are looking into a shooting that injured at least one person early Friday in Sullivan.
A brief release said Illinois State Police investigators based in Champaign were asked by Sullivan police and the Moultrie County Sheriff’s Office to help figure out what happened.
Police were called at 3 a.m. to a home in the 200 block of South Madison Street. One person was taken to an area hospital for treatment and three people were being questioned.
No condition was given on the shooting victim. Police are continuing to investigate.