CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police believe a shooting at Market Place Mall Saturday night that damaged several vehicles was not a random act of violence.
"We know the people involved have an existing conflict and it spilled out into the parking lot. There is no information that indicates that any gunfire occurred inside the mall,” said Deputy Chief Dave Shaffer, who added detectives are making progress investigating.
His remarks came in the wake of a News-Gazette story published early Thursday that three teen-age males had been arrested in Champaign early Sunday at a motel not far from the mall and that two guns had been found in a vehicle they were getting in.
The youths have been charged in juvenile court with unlawful possession of weapons. Neither Shaffer nor State’s Attorney Julia Rietz were willing to say if they believe the youths were involved in the Saturday night shootings, adding that there is still work to do with evidence collected at the scene, including shell casings.
"The mall is still a safe place and we have to be aware of our surroundings,” Shaffer said, adding police do what they can to prevent violence but can’t be everywhere. “The mall has security and we working regularly with them.”
“We still understand the public’s concern and we’ve directed additional patrols to the area. There are a lot of people spending a lot of time to bring this to a resolution. We will do everything possible to bring those responsible to justice for this act, which was reckless, dangerous and unacceptable,” Shaffer said.
"We feel we have a good focus and the investigation is progressing at a very good pace,” Shaffer said.
Many interviews have been done with people who were working at the mall. Shaffer said he didn’t know if there were many eyewitnesses to the shootings. At least six vehicles were damaged by the gunfire, he said.
Shaffer expressed gratitude to several area police agencies who turned out Saturday after the shots were reported about 8:20 p.m.
“Several other agencies responded ... and assisted in making a chaotic scene secure,” he said.