CHAMPAIGN — A 67-year-old Champaign man was fortunate to suffer only minor injuries after being hit in the face with a gun and robbed of his cash and his car Wednesday evening by a group of masked suspects who sped away in his vehicle.
Police were searching for the man’s gray Toyota Avalon — Illinois license plate number ZZ64404 — which was last seen heading west toward Interstate 57.
Police were called to the scene of the vehicular hijacking at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Olympian Drive at 7:19 p.m. Wednesday.
When they arrived, they were told the story of the brazen attack: The man reported being rear-ended by an SUV, then pulling over to exchange information with the driver of the other vehicle.
“After pulling over,” police said, “the SUV’s occupants exited their vehicle wearing masks to hide their features, then exposed a firearm and demanded the victim’s money. After he complied, the subjects struck him in the face with the weapon,” breaking one of his teeth.
The robbers then fled, police said, taking both the victim’s car and their SUV from the scene.
The hijacked vehicle was reported to area law enforcement agencies, including the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police. No arrests have been made at this time, Champaign police said.
It was the second straight night Champaign officers responded to a violent crime involving a vehicle.
Early Tuesday evening, police said, three men standing near the 1100 block of North Third Street were shot when the occupants of an approaching vehicle opened fire, then fled the area.
One of the three victims — 25-year-old Rashaud S. Weatherall of Danville — later died at a local hospital after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information about either incident asked to contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Those wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS), online at 373tips.com or via the “P3 Tips” mobile app.