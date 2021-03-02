UBANA — Dozens of Urbana residents woke up Monday morning to flat tires, police said.
After residents started calling Monday morning, Urbana patrol officers located or were made aware of more than 100 vehicles with one or more tires punctured, Lt. Dave Smysor said.
“The punctures appear to be circular in shape,” he said.
The cars were in the West Urbana neighborhood roughly between Stoughton Street on the north, Washington Street on the South, Busey Avenue on the west and Broadway Avenue on the east, officials said.
“Preliminary information appears to show that the offender is likely a single male who was walking around the neighborhood during the overnight hours of Sunday,” Smysor said. “Some recovered video shows the suspect wearing a dark colored coat with a lighter colored hooded sweatshirt underneath. The suspect is carrying a lighter colored bag or satchel on one shoulder.”
Police ask anyone with information, photos or video to call 217-384-2320. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, champaigncountycrimestoppers.com or the P3 Tips mobile app.