CHAMPAIGN — With 137 reports of confirmed shots fired in Champaign this year, police are asking the public to help them find the following men they believe are involved in crimes involving guns.
Arrest warrants have been issued for:
Antonio Brown, 38, last known addresses 100 block of East Water Street, Urbana, and 3600 block of Colleen Drive, Champaign; wanted for failure to appear for aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon that allegedly happened April 7, 2020; Black male, 179 pounds, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, black hair, brown eyes.
Desmond Godbolt, 23, last known address 300 block of Country Fair Drive, Champaign; wanted for aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated battery to a pregnant person; Black male, 160 pounds, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, black hair, brown eyes, tattoos on left and right arms.
Michael Jackson, 36, last known address 2700 block of Campbell Drive, Champaign; wanted for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon that allegedly happened May 11; Black male, 180 pounds, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, black hair, brown eyes, tattoo on his left arm.
- Andre Seals, 36, last known address 1600 block of Sheffield Road, Champaign; wanted for possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number that allegedly happened Sept. 26, 2020; Black male, 145 pounds, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, black hair, brown eyes.
Javon Stevens-Seets, 24, last known address 700 block of Southwest Drive, Champaign; wanted for possession of a stolen firearm and possession with intent to deliver cannabis that allegedly happened Jan. 24, 2019; Black male, 175 pounds, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, black hair, brown eyes, tattoo on his face, neck and left arm.
Jamonhe Watkins, 24, last known address 900 block of Gwendolyn Drive, Urbana; wanted for armed habitual criminal and leaving the scene of an accident that allegedly happened May 23; Black male, 145 pounds, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, black hair, brown eyes, tattoo on left and right arms.
Champaign police remind the community that through the Crime Stoppers Gun Bounty Reward Program, anonymous tips that lead to an arrest of a person who used a gun while committing a felony in Champaign County are eligible for a maximum $1,000 cash reward.
People with information can share it privately with police at 217-351-4545, and those who want to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477; online at 373tips.com; or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.