MAHOMET — Illinois State Police are saying the vehicle that struck two bicyclists last week just west of Mahomet was not a semitrailer, but a white Ford Mustang.
Carle Foundation Hospital Dr. William Schuh died two days after the Oct. 11 incident, while a second bicyclist received non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The third bicyclist in the group wasn’t hit, they said.
The vehicle, which was headed west on U.S. 150, didn’t stop, police said.
“Information developed has led law enforcement to now be seeking a vehicle of interest in this crash, a 2010-2014 white Ford Mustang, with black side-view mirrors,” the announcement said. “The vehicle would have sustained damage to the front right bumper, front right quarter panel, and the passenger-side mirror was broken off.”
State police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them at 217-278-5000 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.