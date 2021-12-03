URBANA — An Urbana police lieutenant is crediting calm, patient and insightful patrol officers for defusing a potentially dangerous situation in which a man entered his neighbor’s house with a gun after allegedly firing shots outside.
Jose L. Miller, 46, who listed an address in the 2000 block of Fletcher Street, was charged Thursday with being an armed habitual criminal, aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm in connection with events that happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday in southeast Urbana.
Lt. Dave Smysor said patrol officers were sent to Silver and Vawter streets for a report of shots fired, a common call in the high-density residential neighborhood.
Officers found a spent bullet casing on the front porch of a home in the 2000 block of Fletcher and knocked on the door to speak to the resident.
“As they were speaking with her, she was acting strangely, clearly upset, nervous, breathing heavily,” Smysor said.
“At times, she is making movements with her head as she is standing in her doorway like she was trying to hide someone with her body. She also had a wide-eyed look.”
Picking up on her body language, the officers continued to talk to her until they could see Millier “sitting behind her in the dark living room on the couch.”
“We address him,” Smysor said. “He appears to have been crying and was possibly intoxicated.”
He said officers got the adult woman and her teenage daughter out of the home while Sgt. Jared Hurley and Officer Corey Pankau continued to talk to Miller.
“As they try to get him to come outside, he tells them he can’t because ‘I have this big-ass pistol right here,’” Smysor said.
Smysor said Hurley and Pankau continued reasoning with Miller, who at various times asked them to shoot him.
After several minutes, Miller lay down on the floor.
“They take him out the front door and put him in cuffs,” Smysor said. “No shots were fired. No one was hurt.
“We do believe he fired the shots outside. They recovered the gun,” he added, saying it was a .40-caliber loaded handgun with a bullet jammed in the chamber.
On the woman’s porch and in her front yard, police found four spent .40-caliber casings.
Smysor said the female resident told officers she is familiar with Miller, who lives nearby in an apartment.
“She heard the shots fired and got down in the hallway. A minute or two later, he knocks on the door and she let him in. She didn’t see the gun when he came in,” Smysor said, adding that she noticed it after the officers knocked on her door to ask questions.
“She told Hurley he was reading her correctly,” Smysor said of the woman’s signals to police that they were all in a precarious situation.
Smysor said Miller told police that people had shot at him in the past and he felt he needed the gun for protection.
Previously convicted of aggravated battery and drug-related offenses, Miller is not allowed to possess a weapon.
Judge Adam Dill set his bond at $500,000 and told him to be back in court on Dec. 15.
If convicted of being an armed habitual criminal, Miller faces six to 30 years in prison.