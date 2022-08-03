URBANA — An argument over smoking in a motel room may have led to a Rantoul woman’s beating death Monday.
Khydijah Brazell, 27, who listed her address as the First Heritage Inn, 420 S. Murray Road, was arraigned Wednesday on four counts of first-degree murder alleging that she caused the death of Shelby M. Rix, 27, by hitting and kicking her.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman told Judge Roger Webber that Rantoul police learned that Brazell and Ms. Rix had argued about noon Monday both inside and outside a room at the motel.
A Rantoul police report said a witness who knows both women and heard the arguing entered the room where Brazell and Ms. Rix were and saw Ms. Rix with a busted lip, struggling to breathe.
After helping Ms. Rix with a shower, that woman and Brazell then drove Ms. Rix to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where she died at 12:48 p.m. in the emergency room.
Police obtained video surveillance that showed two women carrying a motionless woman from a motel room and placing her into a car.
At the hospital, Brazell also asked to be checked out for injuries to her foot. She told an officer that “I kicked her so hard my foot hurts.” She also told police she had never been that angry before.
Brazell and Ms. Rix were friends, the police report said, and it appears the argument they had stemmed from Brazell getting angry that Ms. Rix was smoking in the motel room.
An autopsy done Tuesday revealed that Ms. Rix died of blunt-force trauma consistent with being beaten by another person. She had significant internal bleeding, the forensic pathologist found.
Hearing those facts and that Brazell had no previous convictions, Webber set her bond at $750,000.
Brazell, a self-employed hairdresser with three children, tried to tell the judge she was acting in self-defense. However, because Webber had already appointed Bloomington attorney Jennifer Patton to represent her, the judge instructed Brazell that she should not say anything without first talking to her lawyer.