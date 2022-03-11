URBANA — A Poplar Grove man who aspired to be a police officer was sentenced Friday to 30 month in prison for sexually molesting a fellow law-enforcement recruit.
Brian Sample, 40, pleaded guilty in October to criminal sexual abuse, admitting that on July 21, 2020, he bit a fellow University of Illinois Police Training Institute student on the breast as she drove him back to the apartments in south Urbana where they were housed.
At Sample’s sentencing Friday before Judge Roger Webber, the woman read aloud her statement about the profound emotional toll the violation has had on her.
“I was in a place full of fellow law-enforcement officers. Where would a person feel safer?” she said. “I believe in forgiveness, but I also believe in consequences.”
According to the facts given to Webber when Sample pleaded guilty, he and the woman were in their fourth of 14 weeks of training at PTI. After class on that Tuesday, they went to dinner and were headed back to the Orchard Downs complex.
As she drove, he put his hand on the back of her neck, leaned over and bit her breast. He also grabbed her hand and tried to put it on his sex organ.
The woman made it back to Orchard Downs, was able to jump from her truck and ordered him out. When he got out, he then pinned her against the truck and continued to kiss her. She got away from him, ran into her apartment and promptly reported Sample’s behavior to PTI officials.
UI police investigated and Sample was charged days later and expelled from the program. He had been hired as a police officer in Byron.
In exchange for his plea to the sex-abuse charge, Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman agreed to dismiss a second count of aggravated battery against Sample.
She recommended the maximum three years in prison.
To aggravate his sentence, Hinman had Webber read a transcript of a January grand-jury hearing in Boone County, near Rockford, that resulted in Sample being indicted for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under 13. The molestation allegedly happened in December and was investigated by the Boone County Sheriff’s Department.
When those police officers went to talk to him in January, they found Sample inside a running car in the closed garage of his home with a gun in his lap and two knives in his pocket.
Sample’s attorney, Baku Patel of Urbana, told the judge that Sample had consumed more than 100 pills and had left a suicide note.
“It all stems from his traumatic brain injury,” Patel said of injuries that Sample suffered while serving in the military in Iraq and Afghanistan.
While Patel said his client’s post-traumatic stress disorder, brain injury and alcoholism were not a defense, he wanted the judge to be aware of his “substantial mental-health issues.”
“He feels terrible about what happened ... at PTI and to the victim,” said Patel, reminding the judge that Sample has not been convicted of the sex offense in Boone County, which could send him to prison for 60 years.
Sample cried as he thanked the victim for her forgiveness and apologized “for any trauma I’ve caused anybody.”
“I just want to get the help I need,” he said.
Calling him an “enigma,” Webber said there was no doubt Sample was suffering from PTSD resulting from his military service.
“We ask you to see horrific things ... then to follow the rules of society as if it never happened,” the judge said, adding that did not excuse his conduct with the woman.
With day-for-day good time, Sample could be released from prison in a little over a year. If he’s convicted in Boone County of the sex charges involving the child, that sentence would have to be served after his Champaign County sentence.