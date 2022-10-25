CHAMPAIGN — No one was apparently injured Tuesday morning in a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 57 north of Champaign that backed up traffic for a couple of miles.
Illinois State Police said preliminary information is that around 8:25 a.m., just north of the Leverett Road, one southbound vehicle was following another, failed to slow down and rear-ended the other, causing both vehicles to go off into the median.
As they left the roadway, the vehicle that rear-ended the other one also hit the rear of a semitrailer, causing it to overturn and block both northbound lanes.
It took several hours to clean up the road and get the jackknifed semi removed, police said.