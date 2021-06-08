CHAMPAIGN — Illinois State Police investigators looking into the death of an Arkansas man on Interstate 57 near Thomasboro last month now have a description of the vehicle that may have been involved.
About 4:15 a.m. May 31, a passing motorist saw a deceased man on the shoulder of I-57 southbound near a car that was in the right ditch.
Police now believe Kenrick D. Jones, 32, of Little Rock, Ark., was hit by a gray or silver Chevrolet Equinox with Illinois registration. The vehicle may have been a 2010 to 2015 model.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup confirmed that Mr. Jones died of blunt-force trauma, but why he was in Champaign County remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to notify state police at ISP.DCI.Zone05@Illinois.gov.
Investigators in that office are being helped by state troopers, the crash-reconstruction unit, state crime-scene technicians and Northrup’s office.