Police report: Updating the state of staffing in 18 area departments
Wanted: 36 police officers and two chiefs to protect and serve the residents of Champaign, Danville, Hoopeston, LeRoy, Rantoul and Urbana.
Meanwhile, other area departments — Gibson City, Mahomet, Monticello, Paxton and Tolono, to name five — find themselves fully staffed (for now) in a line of work where “there always seems to be turnover,” as Rantoul police Chief Tony Brown puts it, and when “the pool of qualified applicants is very shallow,” LeRoy’s Jason Williamson adds.
In the age of Back the Blue vs. Defund the Police, when newspaper headlines ask “Who wants to be a cop?” amid a wave of early retirements and smaller and smaller crops of candidates, we checked in on the state of staffing locally. Here’s a look at what the numbers show.
CHAMPAIGN POLICE
Fully staffed at: 124 sworn officers.
Current openings: 22.
The six-month, 28-day 2022 tally: 11 officers hired (including new Chief Tim Tyler), six retired.
“At this time, no additional officers have indicated that they intend to retire in 2022,” spokesman Joe Lamberson says.
Help’s on the way for a department decimated by turnover — six officers are currently in field training and another five are due to graduate from the UI’s Police Training Institute in August, training Sgt. Matt Crane says, adding: “It is the department’s goal to have all 11 of them ready for full duty by December of 2022.”
On top of that, the department says it’s “presently working to hire” five officers who would begin training in September and be field-ready by June 2023.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY SHERIFF
Fully staffed at: 56 in law enforcement division.
Current openings: One.
Technically, Sheriff Dustin Heuerman says, he has three openings but two will be filled by candidates who’ll be enrolled at the Police Training Institute in September.
In 2022, the office has made six hires and lost one deputy to retirement, with the possibility of another calling it a career later this year.
DANVILLE POLICE
Fully staffed at: 70 officers — six more than had been budgeted for a year ago.
Current openings: Four.
The department of 61 will have no problem hitting 70, Chief Chris Yates says, with two new officers set to be sworn in on Aug. 10 and up to four more in September.
“We are currently testing and will be hiring additional officers to reach 70,” says Yates, whose department this year has made seven hires and lost seven officers — three to retirement, four separations for personal reasons.
DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF
Fully staffed at: 10 full-time road positions.
Current openings: One.
Due to arrive in Tuscola soon: two new deputies, set to graduate Aug. 12 from training at Southwest Illinois College in Belleville, and seven months-overdue new squad cars, delayed by parts shortages.
“We are also looking at increases in salaries to make ourselves more competitive in our area,” Sheriff Nate Chaplin says.
GIBSON CITY POLICE
Fully staffed at: Seven full-time and three part-time officers.
Current openings: None.
So far, it’s been a slow-in-a-good-way 2022 on the personnel front — no retirements, no departures, no job searches. “I do not expect any turnover as of now,” Chief Adam Rosendahl says, “but that could change in an instant.”
HOOPESTON POLICE
Fully staffed at: Nine officers: one chief, two investigators, two sergeants, four patrolmen.
Current openings: One.
It will be March 2023 at the earliest before two new hires report for their first shift, following training.
At some point, Interim Chief Darin Tate would like to hire a school resource officer, but finding worthy candidates to fill any job in this business is bound to be challenging, given new state laws coming on the books in 2023, he predicts: “Good officers and good candidates will not be staying in an area where their qualified immunity is gone or where their efforts to arrest lawbreakers are not aided by the lawmakers.”
IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF
Fully staffed at: 16 deputies.
Current openings: None.
“I am asking for one correctional officer and one deputy in the 2023 budget to get us back up to a level that would allow us to better serve the community,” says Sheriff Clint Perzee, who lost one deputy this year (to a medical retirement) and made two hires (one to fill that position, another contract deputy to cover the towns of Cissna Park and Bradley).
A recent call for candidates resulted in only three applicants, a discouraging sign for the future, he says: “The no-cash bail and other police reform bills will and have remolded what law enforcement will look like, at least for the next few years.”
LeROY POLICE
Fully staffed at: Eight full-timers, including Williamson.
Current openings: One.
That one vacancy came open in December 2021 and remains unfilled, which Williamson knows will remain a challenge, given that “departments are competing with each other for (the shallow pool of) qualified applicants and current officers.”
The good news: No LeRoy officers lost to retirement in 2022, and none on the horizon.
MAHOMET POLICE
Fully staffed at: 11 full-time sworn positions.
Current openings: None.
After losing two officers to retirement in 2021, Mike Metzler‘s department has made two hires in 2022, with the second set to graduate from the Police Training Institute next month.
“It is anticipated that he will complete his field training toward the end of this year and be available for solo duty,” Mahomet’s chief says.
MONTICELLO POLICE
Fully staffed at: Seven full-time and seven part-time officers (with the ability to go higher on the latter).
Current openings: None.
The department has added one full-timer and one part-timer this year, with the possibility of more of the second group on the way. “We have some that have applied for part time and we’re doing backgrounds and interviews as the applications come in,” says Chief John Carter, who’ll welcome the new full-timer next month, upon completion of training.
PARKLAND COLLEGE POLICE
Fully staffed at: 14 officers, including new Chief Troy Daniels.
Current openings: One.
After one officer retired, another with previous experience was hired and is currently in field training. Daniels’ department will also lose a sergeant to a position with UI police at month’s end.
When selling candidates on Parkland, he stresses “the important peacekeeping mission here, as well as the great quality of life, more flexible schedules and tremendous benefits.” But he knows some will opt for jobs outside of law enforcement, “where employees have weekends and holidays off and their chances of getting killed or injured is reduced.”
PAXTON POLICE
Fully staffed at: Eight full-time and two part-time officers.
Current openings: None.
One unavoidable hit to the roster is likely coming 102 days from now, when Capt. Chad Johnson is expected to be elected sheriff of Ford County. “We are hoping to have that opening filled by November,” Chief Coy Cornett says.
PIATT COUNTY SHERIFF
Fully staffed at: 14 full-timers, including Sheriff Mark Vogelzang and Chief Deputy Tom Apperson.
Current openings: None.
No retirements this year and none planned until next summer, says Vogelzang, who recently marked one year on the Piatt County job after 21-plus with Champaign police. During his time as sheriff, he has hired one deputy.
RANTOUL POLICE
Fully staffed at: 31 officers.
Current openings: Two.
One officer-to-be is weeks away from graduating from the Police Training Institute and Brown expects to hire two more in September. For the year, the department has made four hires and lost one officer to retirement. No more of the latter are expected anytime soon, Brown says.
TOLONO POLICE
Fully staffed at: Four officers.
Current openings: None.
The department has been fully staffed for more than a year, with its two most recent hires being retired UI officers. The only known possible kink: If John Brown, deputy chief and GOP nominee for Champaign County sheriff in November, is elected to the post his dad once held.
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS POLICE
Fully staffed at: 71 officers. That grew by seven when Champaign contracted UI police for services in Campustown.
Current openings: None.
It’s been a busy year for Alice Cary‘s department: one retirement, five hires and another seven offers extended, mainly positions that will help fulfill the newfound responsibility of covering Campustown. The two-year deal, with an option for a third, takes effect Oct. 1 and calls for the city of Champaign to reimburse the UI $840,000 a year for hiring extra officers, plus about $320,000 in other costs.
URBANA POLICE
Fully staffed at: 59 officers, including the chief position.
Current openings: Eight, including the biggie — a replacement for Chief Bryant Seraphin, who retired April 1.
If all goes well, that number will shrink to five in the next month, when “we are hoping” three candidates join the ranks, interim Chief Rich Surles says. Two would head to the training institute; the other would be placed into the field-training program. The department has had two retirements this year, and with seven more officers having 20 years of service, more might follow.
“In the next five years,” Surles says, “that number grows to nearly a dozen.”
VERMILION COUNTY SHERIFF
Fully staffed at: 40 deputies.
Current openings: None.
Two deputies are due to graduate from training in August, after which they’ll go through three months of field training before being on the rolls. Looking ahead, “we have not been notified of any planned retirements,” Capt. Michael Hartshorn says.